Cleo J. Orlando, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleo J. Orlando, age 95 of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Cleo was born July 18, 1926 in Fredericksburg, Maryland a daughter of Paul and Anna Moran Duffey.

She was a 1944 graduate of The Rayen School and a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Cleo was a registered nurse.

She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, bird and wildlife watching and loved spending time with her family.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard.

Her husband, William P. Orlando, Sr., whom she married November 14, 1959, passed away March 31, 2008.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, William P. Orlando, Jr. and her daughter, Jacqueline A. Orlando, both of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband;, her sister, Nadine Duffey and brothers, Charles Duffey and James Duffey.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Cleo will be laid to rest at Saint Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cleo’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Special thanks to Dr. Slemons and Norma Maritch for all their loving care.

