Christopher A. Savach, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher A. Savach, age 50 of Boardman, passed away on Sunday May 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Christopher was born November 20, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Ronald T. Savach and Lucille M. Vitullo.

He was a 1989 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Christopher worked in electronics at M & G Services in Brookfield for many years.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his father, Ronald (Betty) Savach; his mother, Lucille M. Savach and his sister, Jennifer L. (Sean) Rowland, all of Liberty Township; his nephew, Logan and nieces, Erin and Caitlin.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 with Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw officiating at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Christopher will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Dana School of Music One University Plaza Youngstown, OH 44555.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

