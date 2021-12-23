HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina R. Arnal, age 44 of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Christina was born June 25, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Daniel A. and Susan A. Krolopp Paris.

She was a 1995 graduate of Brookfield High School and a 2002 graduate of Kent State University.

She was the operator of her own day care center and later an activity director for various local nursing homes.

Christina enjoyed camping, painting, coloring, gardening and most of all spending time with her family.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughters, Sierra R. Arnal and Alayna M. Arnal both of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; her parents Daniel & Susan Paris of Brookfield; several aunts, uncles and cousins and her cat Bella.

She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel A. Paris, Jr. and her grandparents, Steve and Patricia Paris and Louis and Donna Krolopp; uncle, Steve Paris; cousin, Lee Krolopp and her loving dog Lacey.

There are no calling hours or services

Memorial contributions may be made in Christina’s name to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425, to defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

