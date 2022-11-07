GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters.

He was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School.

Chester was a line worker at General Motors in Lordstown and later was the owner of Wiz Works a computer programming company and also the owner of Rattlebars, an aftermarket motorcycle parts manufacturer.

He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time outdoors.

He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard.

Chester was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Linda Rock, whom he married February 5, 1971; his children, Christopher J. Walters of Girard and Candice Walters of Greenville, South Carolina and two grandchildren, Christopher J. Walters, Jr. and Tara Nichole Walters. He also leaves his sister, Shirley (Bart) Bartholomew of Sebring, Florida and brother, Anthony Walters of Youngstown, Ohio.

His parents preceded him in death.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 or American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Chester J. Walters, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.