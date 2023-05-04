LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Pyszniak, age 75, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Liberty Healthcare.

Cheryl was born April 19, 1948 in Akron, Ohio a daughter of Roy Gill and Frances Simms Fitzhugh.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Cheryl was an office manager for many years,

She was a member of Victory Christian Assembly.

Her husband, Paul Pyszniak, whom she married August 19, 1971, passed away February 21, 2021.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: Paul Pyszniak, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, David (Kelly) Pyszniak of Aurora, Colorado and grandchildren, Blake, Alex and Mia. She also leaves her sisters, Janet (Dale) Williams of Lithia, Florida and Elizabeth (Rick) Gigliotti of Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There are no calling hours or services.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

