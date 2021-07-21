Cheryl M. Lynn, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl M. Lynn, age 67, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family on Monday July 19, 2021 at home.

Cheryl was born December 29, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James & Pauline Balash Longo.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked for Simco Corporation in housekeeping for over 20 years and was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Cheryl enjoyed swimming, fishing, shopping, the outdoors, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband William Lynn whom she married August 23, 1985 passed away September 8, 2017.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children Jennifer A. (Kenneth) Roth of Hubbard, Nancy A. (Lee) Keys of Youngstown, James D. Lynn of Streetsboro, and five grandchildren Gavin, Quintin, Madison, Ava and Emma.

She also leaves her brother James B. (Kathy) Longo of Ravenna, and her sister Nancy Longo of Chagrin Falls.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

