HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Lucarell, age 71 of Hubbard Township passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Cheryl was born October 4, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ernest and Elsie Jane Stevenson Bolger.

She was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School and a 1990 graduate of Trumbull Business College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Cheryl worked for various companies in the accounting department, including helping her son at Horizon Lawn Care in Girard.

She enjoyed crocheting, landscaping her home, feeding the fish in her pond and spending time with her pug dog, Barley.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Cheryl is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Robert J. Lucarell, whom she married July 26, 1973 and passed away July 5, 2012.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Robert J. (Petrine) Lucarell II of Hubbard, Ohio, Jennifer A. Swartz of Maineville, Ohio, Jill L. (Ralph IV) McFarland of Brookfield, Ohio and Tracy (Thomas) Huber of Hubbard, Ohio and grandchildren, Nicholas, Robert, Daniel, Quentin, Alyssa, Isabella, Sophie and Elloise.

She also leaves her siblings, Darlene (Joseph) Urso of Warren, Ohio, Ernest Bolger (Shelia Jarrett) of Tennessee and Ellen Burke (Karl Gancarz) of North Jackson, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be calling hours on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Hubbard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

