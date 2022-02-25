HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheri A. Noaker, age 67, of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Select Specialty Hospital.

Cheri was born March 27, 1954 in San Diego, California, a daughter of Thomas A. and Rose Higgenbotham Noaker.

She was a 1972 graduate of Ellet High School in Akron.

Cheri had lived in Hubbard since 2009.

She was a medical biller for Belmont Pines Hospital retiring in December 2021 and had previously worked at Bell Family Chiropractic Clinic.

She attended Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Cheri loved gardening.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her mother, Rose Noaker of Streetsboro; her children, Michelle (Ronald, Jr.) Cheney and Jason Thomas of Hubbard and her significant other, Bernie Bianco of McDonald and three grandchildren, Brody Cheney, Noelle Cheney and Grayson Cheney. She also leaves her sister, Inez Powell of Streetsboro and brother, Tim Noaker of Cuyahoga Falls.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Noaker and sisters,Pamela Williams and Deborah Neagles.

There are no calling hours or services.

Because of her love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in Cheri’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

