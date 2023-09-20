HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. White, age 82, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard.

Charlotte was born July 9, 1941, in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David and Julie Boni Morran.

She was an LPN and worked for many years in the healthcare field.

She was the loving mother of James and Ronald.

Her husband, James R. White, whom she married May 14, 1960, passed away July 26, 2011.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, James D. (Deneen) White of Export, Pennsylvania and Ronald R. (Terri) White of Hubbard and two grandchildren, Chelsea and Tyler.

Beside her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be a memorial service held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Charlotte will be laid to rest at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont, Pennsylvania.

