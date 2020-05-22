Charles James DeVeto, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles James DeVeto, age 81, known as Jim, of Hubbard passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Jim was born November 22, 1938 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Charles James and Mildred Ada McMurray DeVeto.

He was a painter at GATX in Masury for many years and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna.

Jim loved spending time with his family and NASCAR.

He was known as “Pops” and pushed sprint cars at Sharon Speedway for 30 years.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Shirley R. Fricker whom he married November 3, 1956; his children, Janice (Thomas) Johnston of Hubbard, Debra (Edward) Zebroski of Brookfield, Donna May Chuey (Thomas Chuey) of Brookfield and Anthony James DeVeto of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Diana (William) Small, Kelly Johnston, Jeramey (Dana) May and Megan May and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sisters, JoAnn Varga of Brookfield and Jean (Jerry) Rydarowicz of Hubbard.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Greg May and his brother, John Tubby DeVeto.

Private graveside services were held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.