Charles J. Hughes, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Hughes, age 70, of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Charles was born December 10, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lloyd S. and Ruth C. DiPiero Hughes.

He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Charles enjoyed art, blacksmithing and motorcycles.

He was an assembler at General Motors for 30 years retiring in 2006 and a member of Teamsters UAW Union. He also was a self-employed blacksmith for many years, Charles Hughes Artist Blacksmith. He was a highly respected artist with some of his excellent artwork in Tylee Park and Old North Cemetery sign both here in Hubbard.

He was a member of Pittsburgh Area Blacksmith Association, Western Reserve Artist Blacksmith Association and Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children, Andrea (Keith) Mills of Washingtonville, Ohio, Leslie (Mark) DiRienzo of Berlin Center, Ohio, Michael J. (Michele) Hughes of Springville, Indiana, Melissa (Jason) Reinert of Dormont, Pennsylvania, Joshua Hughes (Cortney Sedor) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and his companion, Dorothy “Maggie” Mitchell, of Youngstown.

He also leaves his brother, Gary Hughes, of Cortland, Ohio.

His parents preceded him in death.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

