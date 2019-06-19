Charles I. Lightner Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Charles I. Lightner, 67, of Hilliard formerly of Hubbard who passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus.

Charles was born July 24, 1951 in Youngstown a son of Harold J. and Bertha L. Kuhns Lightner.

He was a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School, later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and received his master’s degree from Colorado Technical University.

Charles was a computer programmer for many years at Relay Health in Columbus.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his daughter, Cortney Troxel of Olathe, Kansas and grandchildren, Jaxon and Moxon Troxel.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

