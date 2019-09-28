Charles E. Halbrock, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Halbrock, age 84, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence.

Charles was born December 10, 1934 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a son of Albert and Clova Bockes Halbrock.

He was a self-employed pallet builder with Halbrock Pallet and Crate and later was a pattern maker and steel cutter for Steel Light Corporation in Wheatland retiring in 1994.

Charles enjoyed woodworking, traveling, especially to Alaska, motorcycles, cutting the grass, hunting, going to flea markets and stock car racing.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife, the former, Phyllis Ryser, whom he married February 14, 1995; his children, Tina Musto of Schellsburg, Pennsylvania, Charles E.(Cathy) Halbrock, Jr. of Economy, Pennsylvania, Tracey (Stephen) Simpson of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Tammy (Brian) Kontz of Hartford, Ohio and eight grandchildren including Lora Kontz and Amanda Kontz, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He also leaves his sister, Linda (Pete) Johnson of Somerset, Pennsylvania and his sister-in-law, Virginia Halbrock of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Halbrock and an infant granddaughter, Jennifer Sarver, a great-grandson and a great-great-granddaughter.

There will be calling hours on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

