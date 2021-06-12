Charles “Cubby” Kevin Sedgwick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Charles “Cubby” Kevin Sedgwick, 63, of Hubbard who passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Charles was born June 24, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Glenn Sedgwick and Sandra Lee Williams.

After graduation from Canfield High School in 1975, he moved to Detroit, Michigan, obtaining employment and eventually moved to Colorado, where he discovered a passion for playing and composing his own music.

In 1984, he relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area to pursue a career in the music industry. After many years of domestic and international travel with world-renowned artists and performers, his continuous love of music led him into various production positions within the industry.

While in San Francisco Kevin joined IATSE Local 16, being a proud union member he became the Sergeant at Arms and local BA for the Union and currently is employed with Concept Services of San Francisco, California.

Kevin loved sailing in the San Francisco Bay and also was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and The Golden State Warriors.

Kevin had a passion for music and you could always find him playing guitar or participating in a jam session with other musicians.

Following his stay in San Francisco, he returned to Ohio to marry his “One True Love.”

Kevin is survived by “The Love of His Life” Denise Harnishfeger-Sedgwick, whom he married March 3, 2018; his stepdaughter, Stephanie (Blake) Novotny of Hubbard; his father, Glenn (Ilene) Sedgwick of Canfield and his mother, Sandra Lee Williams (Gene) of Warren, Michigan.

He also leaves his siblings; sisters, Karen, his “Irish Twin,” (Tim) Piecznski of Warren, Michigan, Christina (Dan) Marsee, Michele (Jimmy) Babbish, and brothers Dante (Melisa) Williams, Daniel (Kimmie) Williams, all of Detroit Metro area, Michael Hartwick of Wadsworth, Ohio and 14 nieces and ten nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Margaret Sedgwick, Graham Hazlette and stepsister, Denise Hartwick.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to Traditions Health, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Suite 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

