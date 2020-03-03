Charlene A. “Char” Zuzik, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene A. “Char” Zuzik, age 65 of Hubbard passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home.

Charlene was born January 21, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Charles & Margaret Mehley Rosko.

She was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School.

Char was a secretary at Saint Patrick School in Hubbard for 25 years retiring in 2015 and a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Char loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She had a love for all animals and a special place in her heart for her dogs.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her husband Paul whom she married October 8, 1977; her daughter Melissa (Brian) O’Rourke of Columbus, her sons Brian (Kerry) Zuzik of Girard and Jonathan (Sarah) Zuzik of North Jackson and her grandchildren Mason, Molly and Samuel, with Jonathan and Sarah expecting, which will add another grandchild making the total four.

She also leaves her sisters Patty Freedman of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Margaret (Glenn) Shaulis of Hubbard.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2010 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

A Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories.