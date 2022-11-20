NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia R. Badger, age 85 of Niles, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice House in Poland.

Cecilia was born May 8, 1937 in North Jackson, Ohio a daughter of John Joseph and Mary Slivka Rovder.

She was a graduate of North Jackson High School.

Cecilia was a service tech at Packard Electric for 29 years retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Group and Paladin Motorcycle Group.

Cecilia will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Samuel J. Badger whom she married May 11, 1990; her children, Suzanne (Charles) Pierce of Niles, Ohio, Robert E. (Donna M) Glodde of Girard, Ohio and Jeffrey D. Glodde (Teri Jarrett) of Palmetto, Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, infant Johnny Rovder, Daniel Rovder, Joseph Rovder and Frank Rovder and sisters, Sarah Young, Mary Simco and Milley Henning.

Special thanks to Dr. William Eddy and his nurs,e Kathy.

There were private services held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

