Cecilia M. Cooper, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia M. Cooper, age 90, formerly of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Cecilia was born September 12, 1930 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Michael and Mary Ezzo Altiere.

She was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was the co-owner and operated Cooper TV and Cooper Gift Shop for 40 years retiring in 1989.

Cecilia was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, was past president of Hubbard PTA and past president of Hubbard Historical Society.

Her husband H. Ralph Cooper whom she married May 24, 1952 passed away January 17, 2018.

Cecilia will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Stephen (Heather) Cooper of Howland, David (Debora) Cooper of Hubbard, Joan Cooper of Atlanta, Georgia, Kathryn (Robin) Sarisky of Hubbard, Linda Brightwell of Atlanta, Georgia and Paula Rubinic of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She also leaves her siblings, Jean Votino of Hubbard, Patricia Coie of Los Angeles, California and Michael Altiere of Cortland.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Marie Burnett and her brother, Sam Altiere.

There were private services held for Cecilia.

Cecilia was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cecilia’s name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Rt. 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

