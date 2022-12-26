HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith.

She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and Christian Women’s Club for over 20 years.

Her husband, William L. Stoneburner, Jr., whom she married January 8, 1966, passed away November 14, 2006.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her son, Robert S. (Darlene) Teno of Clarence, New York; ten grandchildren, Kari Frase, Kelly Teno, Kristine Teno, Danny Stoneburner, Robbie Stoneburner, Leanne Stoneburner, Rachel Zeno, Anna Marie Stoneburner, Brendan Stoneburner and Alyssa Stoneburner; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her children, Steve Teno, Harold Stoneburner, Robert Stoneburner, Brenda Stoneburner, William L. Stoneburner III; her brothers, Victor Klingensmith, Arnold Klingensmith, Raymond Klingensmith, Harold Klingensmith and sisters, Audrey Murray and Patricia Dickey.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Carolyn will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

