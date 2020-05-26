Carolyn E. Phillips, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn E. Phillips, age 74, of North Lima formerly of Youngstown passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Carolyn was born August 28, 1945 in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania the daughter of William E. and Edna L. Peters Bowers.

She was a 1963 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Her husband, Charles W. Phillips, whom she married November 28, 1966 passed away May 22, 2003.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her children, Edward W. Phillips, Rodney A. (Joy) Phillips, Nancy J. Phillips-Boseman (Dennis Boseman) and Stephen C. Phillips (Yvette Mendez) all of Youngstown, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, William (Jill) Bowser and her sister, Terry Bowser both of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Larry Bowser; her sisters, Carol Watson, Loraine Barb and Debbie Zecher and two grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

