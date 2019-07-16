Caroline I. MacDonald Obituary

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline I. MacDonald, age 96, of Liberty Township passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday July 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Caroline was born July 2, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Thomas J. Sr. and Maude E. Reel Neiman.

She was a 1943 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Caroline was a secretary at Youngstown Sheet & Tube during World War II, and later was a clerk in the credit office of J. C. Penney’s in the Liberty Plaza for 10 years retiring in 1976.

Caroline was a 50 year breast cancer survivor.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Her husband Emery A. MacDonald Jr. whom she married June 20, 1945 passed away October 28, 1977.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her children Emery A. (Sharon) MacDonald III of Youngstown, Patricia (Warren) Lydic of Liberty Township, Barbara Lynn MacDonald of Brookfield, Ohio, Sandra Lee MacDonald of Liberty Township, Raymond P. MacDonald of Liberty Township, three grandchildren Ruth Ann, Coleen, Emery IV and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter and her granddog Max.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her son John A. MacDonald, her sisters Marguerite Miller, Francis Gasser, Jean Cooksey, infant Dorothy Neiman and her brother Thomas J. Neiman Jr., her daughter-in-law Shirley MacDonald and granddog Monk.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be private services held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Caroline’s memory to Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center 1044 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44504, or Angels for Animals 4750 State Rt. 165 Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.