YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole J. Burke, age 82, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Omni Manor Health Care Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carole was born December 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Harold and Elsie McHugh Shaffer.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Carole was a waitress at different area restaurants for 30 years retiring in 2004.

She was a member of Gibson Height Presbyterian Church of Youngstown.

Her husband, Robert Burke, whom she married in 1974, passed away in 2001.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her sons, Donald (Roz) Rentz of Sandusky, Ohio, Dale (Karen) Rentz of Youngstown, Ohio, John Rentz of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings, James Shaffer of Youngstown, Ohio, Jack (Tina) Shaffer of Poland, Ohio, Margaret Reuss of Struthers, Ohio and Sharon (Daniel) Moison of Youngstown, Ohio.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Lynda Ciolli; her son, Larry Rentz and brothers, Harold Dutch Shaffer and Elmore Shaffer.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Carole will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Carole J. Burke, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.