Carol J. Parish, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Parish, age 71, of Girard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at home.

Carol was born September 20, 1949 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of William, Jr. and Cora Rupert Parish.

Carol recently retired from Sam’s Club in Warren. She previously worked as a medical records technician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren General and Forum Health at Home.

She was a member of the American Health Information Management Association.

Carol will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her daughter, Seneca (Erick Wade) Booty of Girard; her granddaughter, Abbigail Wade as well as a niece and several nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Parish; her sister, Evelyn Everidge and a niece.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Carol will be laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473; Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

