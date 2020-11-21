Carol Ann Chito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Chito, age 78, of Youngstown passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Carol was born September 30, 1942 in Youngstown a daughter of Albert J., Sr. and Anna Vernell Sauline.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Carol worked for Packard Electric in Warren before marrying the love of her life, John L. Chito.

Carol took pride in being a homemaker and was a loving and devoted Mother. She cherished time with her family and friends, especially Joe, Peg and Verna and her “other son,” Michael and “daughter #2,” Kris.

She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Her husband, John L. Chito, whom she married June 26, 1965, passed away April 26, 2012.

Carol will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by the prides of her life, daughter Lori A. Chito of Boardman and son, John C. Chito of Youngstown.

She also leaves her brother, Albert J. (Marcia) Sauline, Jr. of Hubbard; her Godsons, Albert J. Sauline III of Panama City Beach, Florida and Vince Kovach of Boardman; many nieces and nephews and her extended family, John and Michele Seese.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John.

The family wishes to thank Barbara Woods, who was an angel to Carol during the last two years of her life. Carol could not have lived at home without Barbara and the family sincerely thanks her for the devotion and compassion shown to Carol.

As per Carol’s wishes and due to COVID restrictions, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. on May 8, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website to share memories and condolences.

