GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Papa” Gussie, age 90 years young of Girard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday January 9, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born to Carl and Laura (Zebrowsky) Gussie on May 16, 1933 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania.

Carl later moved to Hubbard and became a millwright at General Motors Lordstown for 29 years before retiring in 2001.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War and a member of Knights of Columbus.

But most importantly, Carl was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, with the sweetest smile and the kindest heart.

He enjoyed his cottage in the Allegheny Mountains and tinkering in his garage. As the family would say, “If papa couldn’t fix it, no one could.” And everything he fixed, he made it better than it was before.

It didn’t take much to make Carl happy, just several donuts, a good cup of coffee, disco music and an action movie or two.

He loved his family and they will always love and miss him. He married his wife, the former Margaret Ballas, on October 13, 1956, with whom he has two daughters, Denise (Joseph) Stadalski of Austintown and Danielle (David) Lazor of Liberty Township and three grandchildren, Haldon (Rochelle) Franko, Diandra Lazor and Daelyn Lazor.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Knight and Priscilla Zebkar.

There will be a private Memorial Mass in his honor officiated by The Reverend Michael Swierz at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

