Carl A. Wittenauer, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard for Carl A. Wittenauer, age 100, of Hubbard who passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Carl was born December 7, 1918 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania a son of Bernard P. and Catherine McLaughlin Wittenauer.

He was a 1936 graduate of Hubbard High School and in 1951 graduated from Youngstown College with a bachelor’s degree.

Carl worked in the accounting department at Packard Electric; as well as, an independent agent at Beardsly Insurance now Insurance Systems for over 40 years retiring in 2008 and also prepared taxes for his clients.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a former member of Knights of Columbus.

Carl loved his animals and was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a member of American Legion for over 55 years, a member of the DAV and was an avid reader of military history.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Ella Jane Butala whom he married June 9, 1949; his children, William (Debbie) Wittenauer of Youngstown, Michael Wittenauer of Hubbard, Marylou K. (John Kelver) Wittenauer of Hubbard, Carol (Paul) Strick of Columbus and Carl Wittenauer of Columbus; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law, Mariann Wittenauer of Findley, Ohio and Susie Wittenauer of Columbus, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Wittenauer and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Bresnahan and brothers, Bernard Wittenauer and Charles Vincent Wittenauer.

There will be calling hours on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 21, 2019 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Carl will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

