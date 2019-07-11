Buffy J. Sammon, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Buffy J. Sammons age 47, of Hubbard passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at home.

Buffy was born April 2, 1972 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Robert and Deborah Colundjia Mertz.

She was an LPN for many years.

Buffy will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her husband, Matthew D. Sammons whom she married June 20, 2000; her father, Robert Mertz of Brookfield; her aunt, Sandra Colundjia of Brookfield and her uncle, Michael (Diane) Colundjia of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her sisters, Anastacia Mertz and Robin Mertz.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.