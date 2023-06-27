HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Kenneth Vaupel was born February 16, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio and passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the home of his mother, Carol Vaupel in Vienna, Ohio. Brian was the eldest child of Kenneth J. and Carol Vaupel.

Brian is survived by his mother; his wife, the former Robin Elbel of Hubbard; a daughter, Sydney Vaupel of Hubbard; two brothers, Kevin S. (Tina) Vaupel and Craig L. Vaupel, both of Vienna, Ohio; five nieces, one great-nephew, three great-nieces and many friends.

Brian was an educator who loved working with students.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and his master’s degree from Akron State University.

He enjoyed sports, especially archery and worked to develop programs in Trumbull County.

Brian was a generous person who would help others in need. He donated all viable organs to others.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his 14 year old Golden Retriever, Daisy.

There will be a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Brian K. Vaupel, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.