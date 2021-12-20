HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian I. Baumiller, age 52 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Brian was born December 11, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Irwin A. “Tucker” and Kathleen Horvath Baumiller.

He was a 1988 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where he played football and baseball and later attended Youngstown State University.

Brian was a case worker for Trumbull County Jobs and Family Services.

He was an active member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard where he volunteered his time to his church; a member of Knights of Columbus where was a former treasurer and a member of AFSCME Local 458 where he was a former president.

Brian was a coach for the Campbell Red Devils, Saint Patrick basketball coach and HCYL softball coach.

He loved life, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and loved spending time with his family. Brian loved politics and helped many local candidates win their various races. He also was a caregiver for his brother, Eric.

Brian will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Lisha A. Pompili-Baumiller, the love of his life whom he married July 22, 1995; his parents, Irwin “Tucker” and Kathleen Baumiller, of Boardman; his brother, Eric P. Baumiller of Boardman; his mother-in-law, Ann M. Pompili of Hubbard; brother-in-law, Edward (Kathy) Pompili of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Regina (Robert, Jr.) Gatti of Hubbard and nieces and nephews, Cara Mia, Edward, Krista and Steven and four great-nieces and great-nephews and his dog, Cleo.

Brian was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Edward Guy Pompili.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, with calling hours prior to the Mass, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in the Parish Center.

The family strongly suggest that all visitors wear a mask.

Brian will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

