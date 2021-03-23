Brandon W. McGuire, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon W. McGuire, age 26 of Youngstown passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Brandon was born July 28, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Robert McGuire, Sr. and Mary Ann Riley.

He worked at Galaxy Industrial in Poland, Ohio.

He enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his daughter.

Brandon will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his daughter, Destiny McGuire of Ladson, South Carolina and his mother, Mary Ann Riley of Struthers.

He also leaves his siblings, Robert (Helen) McGuire, Jr. of Youngstown, Teresa (David Isenberg) McGuire of Struthers and John McGuire of Youngstown.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the church.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in Brandon’s memory to the McGuire Family in care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

