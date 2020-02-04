Bonnie L. Clemente, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Clemente, age 71, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home.

Bonnie was born July 24, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Leonard and Jean L. Williams Walker.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School, a 1970 graduate of Mt. Union College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Art and also in 1970 was the Mt. Union Athlete of the Year. Bonnie was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

Bonnie was an educator for 30 years retiring in 2000 and had worked at Roosevelt School in Hubbard, St. Anthony’s in Youngstown, Mt. Carmel in Niles and was a certified Montessori school educator at Liberty Montessori Preschool Cooperative.

She coached softball, golf and basketball in Hubbard.

Bonnie attended Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Bonnie will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her husband, Patrick J. Clemente whom she married April 4, 1970; her sons, Patrick T. (Julie) Clemente of Warren, Ohio and Colin D. (Brianna) Clemente of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and two grandchildren, Gianna and Braxton. She also leaves her siblings, Thomas L. (Mary Lou) Walker of Hubbard, Richard D. Walker of Fairview, Texas and Tim L. (Mary Rose) Walker of Hubbard; her sister-in-law, Debbie (Richard) Bobovecz of Hubbard and 17 nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney W. Walker.

There will be a memorial services on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Slemons and Hospice of Valley for the kind and compassionate care given to Bonnie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

