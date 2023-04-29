LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly G. Gaudio, age 82, died peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland.

Beverly was born May 23, 1940 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Albert and Hattie Foreman.

She was a graduate of Oakmont High School in Oakmont, Pennsylvania and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

Beverly was a devoted wife and mother but her greatest joy was as “Mimi” to her two beloved grandchildren, whom she adored.

Besides her daughter and grandchildren, Beverly cherished her husband of 56 years, Robert “Monk” Gaudio, whom she married September 10, 1966, they shared a lifetime of love.

Bev and Monk enjoyed working together supporting the Youngstown Playhouse in the 1970’s where Beverly showcased her beautiful, classically trained voice in many productions and later, volunteering with their daughter’s ballet company. She was a retiree from Youngstown State University where she worked for 32 years and was last employed in the New Student Relations Department.

Beverly will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Bob “Monk”; daughter, Alyson Crystal (P. Matthew) Moorhead of Howland and two grandchildren, Spencer and Chelsea Moorhead.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County P.O. Box 66 Vienna, OH 44473.

