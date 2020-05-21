Beverly A. Norris, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Norris, age 72, of Girard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Beverly was born January 21, 1948 in Auburn, New York a daughter of Donald and Mary Porlogo Bono.

She worked as a quality assurance tech for many years at Exal Corporation in Youngstown.

Beverly was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Beverly will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her daughters, Monica (Matthew) Auth of Hubbard and Michelle Gillie (Mike DeMaiolo) of Girard; her son, Rich (Pam) Norris of Cincinnati and grandchildren, Tyler, Anthony, Justin, Bobby, Lucia and Rocco. She also leaves her brothers, Pat (Rosemarie) Rokus of Oregon and Tony (Bernadette) Bono of California.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Crespo; her brother, John Rokus and stepsister, Donna Maines.

There will be private services held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.