GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. McNeal, 85, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, at home.

Beverly was born June 19, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Clifford and Roseanna Ball Hopkinson.

She was a graduate of Vienna High School.

Beverly was a line worker at Packard Electric for 31 years, retiring in 1988 and a member of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed gardening and sitting on her front porch and spending time with her grandson and great-grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her son, Curtis McNeal of McDonald, Ohio; her daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Renato of Niles; grandson, Nicholas (Tiffany) Renato and great-grandchildren, Makenna, Corbin, Sawyer, Alora, Paisley and Kashton.

She also leaves her brother, Edward J. (Marge) Hopkinson of Vienna, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Roberta Hopkinson of Liberty, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Keith McNeal and brothers, Herbert Hopkinson and Floyd Hopkinson.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

