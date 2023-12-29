HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Coller, age 76, of Hunt, New York, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris, New York.

Beverly was born May 18, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of James J. and Mary E. Wittenauer Bresnahan.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Beverly worked as an inspector at Packard Electric and later worked in childcare at Club South.

She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Nunda, New York.

Beverly loved to golf and going on adventures with her daughters, friends and grandchildren. She also was an Ohio State Buckeyes Sport fan and loved to live life to the fullest.

Beverly will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, David L. Coller, whom she married May 31, 1969; her daughters, Christine (Paul) Gates, Lori Anne Smith, both of Boardman, Ohio and two grandchildren, Kaitlin Windt and Blake Windt.

She also leaves her siblings, Denis J. (Lois) Bresnahan of Hubbard, Patrick B. (Karen) Bresnahan of Niles, Ohio, Karyn Faler of Levittsburg, Ohio and Sean Bresnahan of Sagamore Hills, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Beverly will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 N. Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309-2132 or Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance 533 W. Uwchlan Avenue, Suite 202, Downingtown, PA. 19335.

