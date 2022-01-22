HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty R. Wilms; age 93 of Hubbard passed away on Thursday January 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Betty was born January 22, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Harry G. Sr. and Maud M. Mosel Greenawalt.

She was a 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Betty was a sales clerk at Fashion Bug in Liberty for 14 years retiring in 1997 and was a member of AARP.

Betty was a believer in the Lord, enjoyed animals especially dogs and cats and loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, C. John Wilms whom she married November 25, 1947 passed away June 25, 1985.

Betty will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, E. Kathryn Wilms of Hubbard, Thelma L. Rozukains of Hickory, North Carolina, Darlene E. Wilms of Hubbard and a grandson, Ardis Rozukains.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Lloyd E. Greenawalt; Edward J. Hancox; Harry G. Greenawalt, Jr. and her sister Eva M. Greenawalt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Betty will be laid to rest at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley P.O. Box 298 Youngstown, OH 44501.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Betty R. Wilms, please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.