Betty J. Longo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Longo, age 82, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Betty was born May 14, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Robert V. and Mildred Carr Litz.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Betty loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed playing bingo and sewing.

Her husband, Joseph A. Longo, Jr., whom she married July 23, 1955, passed away October 4, 2006.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, Mary Ann (Chip) Silvidi of Hubbard, Roberta DeMarco of Campbell, Joanne (Bill) Bone of Hubbard, Anna Marie (Bill) Adovasio of Hubbard and Michael (Cindy) Longo of Boardman, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Joseph A. Longo III and grandmother, Margaret Litz.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Betty was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center for all the care given to Betty.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.

