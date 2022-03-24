HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bert M. Paulk, Sr. age 83 of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bert was born May 7, 1938 in Shelbourne, Indiana a son of Chester R. and Vera Hodson Paulk.

He was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Bert worked in refrigeration, air conditioning and heating at Store Engineering in Youngstown for many years retiring in 2000.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard; Western Star Masonic Lodge # 21 of Youngstown; American Legion # 51 of Hubbard and Plumbers & Pipe Fitters # 396.

Bert was a 40 year member of Coast Guard Auxiliary where he received many awards and taught safe boating classes and was a member of Conneaut Boat Club in Conneaut, Ohio.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, fixing things and making stuff out of nothing and was known as “Mr. Fix-It. He also loved attending his grandchildren’s sports events even cheerleading and other activities.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1957 to 1961.

Bert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years the former Judy A. Wylie whom he married November 7, 1958; his daughter Lori L. Paulk (Scott Forsythe) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Jess Buccilli; Amanda Seech (Jess Schrock); Jarrod Seech and six great-grandchildren Evan; Crystal; Angelia; Bella; Sophia and Gabby.

He also leaves his sister Linda Steer of Hubbard and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Bert M. Paulk Jr.; his sister Becky Shales; brother-in-law Norman Shales and in-laws Bob and Nora Wylie.

There will be services held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bert’s name to First Baptist Church 59 Orchard Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

