Bernice Randall, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Randall, age 99, of Liberty Township, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Bernice was born October 13, 1920 in Connersville, Indiana a daughter of Chancie and Jenney Swanigan Jinks.

She was a clerk for 16 years at Hathaway Bakery and later a bookkeeper for American Hardware for nine years retiring in1986.

Bernice was a member of First United Methodist Church, a 4th grade Sunday School teacher, secretary/treasurer of Sunday school, worship chair person, secretary/treasurer of the administrative board nd member of other various committees.

She also was a member of Hubbard Junior Garden Club, the former Hubbard Fortnightly III and enjoyed reading and gardening.

Her husband, Robert G. Randall, whom she married June 5, 1942, passed away September 26, 2006.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Rev. William R. (Toni) Randall of Evansville, Indiana; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Lindsay W. Randall; her brothers, Donald Jinks, Ronald Jinks and John Jinks and her sister, Roseann Sturgeon.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Bernice will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. John DelliQuadri and the staff of Liberty Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Bernice.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bernice’s memory to First United Methodist Church, 48 Church Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

