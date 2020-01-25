Barbara Lynn MacDonald, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lynn MacDonald, age 69, of Brookfield, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home.

Barbara was born on May 22, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Emery A., Jr. and Caroline I. Neiman MacDonald.

She was a 1968 graduate of Liberty High School.

Barbara worked in the office at RTW Industrial Maintenance for many years.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her siblings, Emery A. (Sharon) MacDonald of Youngstown, Patricia (Warren) Lydic of Liberty Township, Sandra Lee MacDonald of Liberty Township and Raymond P. MacDonald of Liberty Township.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John A. MacDonald; her sister-in-law, Shirley MacDonald and the love of her life, Windy Hollenbank.

There are no calling hours or services.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family requests, in memory of Barbara, raise a glass and think of her.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.