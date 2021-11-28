Barbara A. Parker, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Parker, age 76 of Girard passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Barbara was born November 29, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Earl H. and Ruth Nagle Shacklock.

She was a cashier at One Stop Mini Mart in Youngstown for several years.

Barbara will be sadly missed by her sister, Erla (Vern) Shannon of Girard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Shacklock and her sister, Dolly Courtney.

There are no calling hours or services.

Barbara was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

