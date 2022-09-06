HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio DiTommaso Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Tony lived an amazing life. He was born August 5, 1943 in Baia e Latina, Italy a son of Gemma Condi & Giovanni DiTommaso.

He immigrated from Italy as a child and was welcomed into the Hubbard community in 1954. He formed lifelong bonds of friendship with many beloved local people.

Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, designing and building. He had innumerable talents, but was particularly known for his wine, garlic and sauce much to the benefit of his family. He was a proud union carpenter for Youngstown Local 171 for 49 years and spent the majority of his professional career employed by local contractor, Alex Downie & Sons.

He was a longtime member of Pleasant Valley Church and was part of several international missionary teams building churches and helping communities around the world.

Tony was all about family and beamed with pride at the mention of them. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 35 years, the former Patricia Kuzman; his sons, Antonio (Suzanne) DiTommaso, Jr. of Hubbard, Joseph (Elysha)DiTommaso of Hubbard, Michael (Maureen) DiTommaso of Hubbard; his daughter, Melissa Gasior of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Joseph DiTommaso Jr. of Canfield, Todd Gasior of Girard, Joshua DiTommaso of Delray Beach, Florida, Kelsey (Robert) Tellez of Miami, Florida, Vitaly DiTommaso of Hubbard and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Mason and Liv Tellez.

He also leaves his sisters, Delores Thomas of Niles, Ohio and Gina (Jake) Seelbaugh of Youngstown, Ohio.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel DiTommaso and sister, Rachel Condi.

The family would like to offer special gratitude to Dr. Howard Slemons and his staff for their many years of exemplary care as well as Traditions Hospice and especially their very own, Renie DiTommaso (his personal nurse) for her outstanding, honorable and tender care.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Tony will be laid to rest next to his son, Daniel at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38015.

