STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette R. “Toni” Canizaro, age 89 of Struthers passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Struthers on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Toni was born February 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Agnes Liposchak Canizaro.

Her work ethic was evident through her various jobs. She was the head housekeeper at Motel 6 in Liberty Township and provided cleaning services to several attorneys and individual families. She also was a barkeep at ITAM in Liberty Township and Cyrak’s in Youngstown.

Toni was a spunky, sparkly, high heeled wearing mom, grandma, great-grandma and great- great-grandma.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Harry Brown of Belle Plaine, Kansas, John Brown of Belle Plaine, Kansas, Diane (Robert) Zieminick of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Vicki (Lewis) Thompson of Youngstown and Edward (Nakeisha) Vidrios of Glendale, Arizona; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, RoseAnn (John) Kimla and Barbara (Bob) Marinelli and brother, Benjamin (Anna Mae) Canizaro.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Toni will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff, management and ownership of Maplecrest Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation for their loving care of Toni and support to her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Toni High Heels.

