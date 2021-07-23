Anthony J. Amatore, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Amatore, age 88 formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Tony was born May 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Patsy and Pauline Tredent Amatore.

He was a 1951 graduate of East High School.

Tony was a steelworker at Sawhill Tubular in Sharon retiring in 1996.

He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War.

He was an avid fan of the Youngstown State Penguins, Ohio State, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Tony will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Mary F. Foraker, whom he married June 11, 1955; his children, Anthony (Traci) Amatore, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio, Pauline (Ed) Sheridan of Swanton, Ohio and Mary (Steve) Herchick of Oak Island, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie) Jones; Matthew Amatore; Meagan Makatura; Dominique Fawcett; Caitlin Sheridan; Zachary Amatore and Zoie Amatore.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Trill and brothers, Pat Amatore, Paul Amatore and Michael DeMichael.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at New Life Lutheran Church, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Tony will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.