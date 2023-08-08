HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annina Pontino Pompili, age 86, a lifelong Hubbard resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ann was born November 15, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio the youngest of eight to Italian immigrants Raphael and Madeline Blanche Pontino.

Ann attended Oak Street and Lincoln Elementary School where she was spelling bee champion and later Immaculate Conception School and graduated in 1954 from East High School where she was a head majorette and took several AIB courses and key punching courses. She was a loyal Golden Bear and stayed connected with her friends from high school. Ann worked on her reunion committee from 1979 planning upcoming events and reunions.

She was a volunteer secretary at Saint Patrick School and was the secretary for the Vice President of Bank One for many years.

Ann cherished her Catholic faith and the only love she had stronger than her family was for her God. She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, member of Altar & Rosary, past treasurer, chairman of the car booth for the festival and past treasurer for the Women’s Auxiliary Knight of Columbus.

She was a member of Estates Garden Club for 25 years. Ann also served as a clerk and judge during elections for 40 years at Trumbull County Board of Elections and was a current precinct committee person.

Family was Ann’s heart and she loved taking care of them and her home. She always could be found in her kitchen cooking and singing.

Her husband, Edward Guy Pompili, the love of her life, whom she married May 21, 1955, passed away May 16, 2009.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Edward A. (Kathy) Pompili, Regina (Robert) Pompili-Gatti and Lisha Pompili-Baumiller, all of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Edward (Lisa) Pompili, Krista (Gregg) Johnston, Steven Pompili and Cara Mia Gatti and four great-grandchildren, Andon, Aubrey, Lucas and Leah. She also leaves her Godchildren, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved and held close to her heart.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Brian Baumiller; brothers, Andrew Pontino, James Pontino, Joseph Pontino, Anthony Pontino and Peter Pontino and sisters, Louise DeAuginstino and Angela Marie Sahli.

A final farewell to her friend of 80 years, Merceda and a thank you to two loving and caring women, Barbara Pompili and Elaine.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held in her honor at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Ann’s favorite charity and one she faithfully supported was St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Ann was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

