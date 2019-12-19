Angeline M. Tribby, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Angeline M Tribby, age 95, formerly of Hubbard, who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at The Inn at Poland Way.

Angeline was born April 4, 1924, in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Alvena Petten Camuso and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

She was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School and a graduate of Choffin School in 1976.

Angeline was an LPN at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, a member of The 6:30 Group and founding member and past president of the Opti-Mrs.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to lunch with her friends.

Her husband, Alfred G. Tribby Sr., whom she married January 24, 1943, passed away December 15, 1983.

Angeline will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her son, Attorney Alfred G. (Attorney Cynthia) Tribby, Jr. of Liberty; her daughter, JoAnn (David) Oaks of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Jenkins, Jennifer Lambert, Brandon Oaks, Alexis (Matt) Jones, Justin (fiancée Claire Puncekar) Oaks and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her daughters, Mary Ann Bottar, Betty Jane Tribby; her brothers, John Camuso, Eugene Camuso and her sisters, Philomena Vittoria, Marie Tribby and Betty Jane Camuso.

There will be calling hours on Monday, December 23, 2019, prior to the Mass from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Angeline will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Silver Lining Fund 565 E. Main Street, Ste 220, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.