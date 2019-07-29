Andrew P. Kostecki, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Andrew P. Kostecki, age 67, of Hubbard who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Select Speciality Hospital in Youngstown.

Andy was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Andrews H. and Virginia L. James Kostecki.

He was a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Andy was the owner/operator of AN JUL Automotive for 15 years where he did bodywork and painting, later he was the owner/operator of Fender Wizard for 15 years where he manufactured aftermarket motorcycle parts and most recently was a welder for Casey Equipment in Struthers retiring in 2018.

He was a member of National Polish Catholic Church and Sportsman Club of West Middlesex.

He loved shooting, motorcycles, cars and being outdoors.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Juliein B. Zicke whom he married September 28, 1974; his sons, Andrew J. Kostecki of Las Vegas, Nevada and Aaron M. (Hillary) Kostecki of Warren, Ohio and his mother, Virginia Kostecki of Hubbard. He also leaves his sister, Charlotte A. Kostecki of Los Angeles, California and his nephew Ralph Guglielm.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Andy will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Andy’s memory to American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

