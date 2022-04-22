HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew M. Repasky, Sr., age 89 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Andrew was born February 14, 1933 in Struthers, Ohio a son of Michael and Veronica Repasky.

He was a route delivery driver for Isaly’s Dairy and later was a supervisor at Federal Wholesale in Hubbard for many years.

Andrew enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Struthers, Ohio.

Andrew was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

His wife, the former Betty Lou Hermann, whom he married September 24, 1956, passed away June 28, 2002.

Andrew will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his son, Andrew M. (Diane) Repasky II of Champion, Ohio; his daughter Linda Hinkle of Hubbard and six grandchildren Drew (Heather) Repasky of Gahanna, Arin (Zachary) Steiner of Luxembourg, Gary Repasky (Kelsey White) of Grove City, Ohio, Jennifer Baer of Girard, Ohio, Kevin Loosemore of Hubbard, Ohio and Dale Hinkle (Amber Hoovler) of Girard, Ohio. He also leaves six great-grandchildren Owen and Anna Repasky, Cole and Klein Steiner and Brianna and Chloe Baer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; son-in-law, Dale Hinkle; six brothers Michael, Andy, John, Joseph, Stephen and Frank Repasky and three sisters, Mary Rupp, Ann Vargo and Veronica Mihalov.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Andrew will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center and Traditions Hospice Care for their comforting care.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region, P.O. Box 31907, Independence, OH 44131- 4854.

