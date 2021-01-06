Andrew C. Dovala Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew C. Dovala, age 90, of Cleveland, Ohio formerly of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Vista Springs Greenbriar Village in Parma.

Andrew was born September 23, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Andrew and Helen Steinke Dovala.

He was a 1950 graduate of South High School.

Andrew was an inside line repairman for Ohio Bell Telephone for 38 years retiring in 1992 and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War aboard the USS Worcester.

His wife, the former Elaine M. Vail, whom he married December 22, 1951, passed awayNovember 23, 2017.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his daughters, Sharon L. (James) Ditata and Wendy McEwen, both of Parma and his granddaughters, Alex McEwen and Taylor McEwen.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sister, Evelyn Remias and his son-in-law, Brian McEwen.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Andrew will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

