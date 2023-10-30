HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Alice M. Scudier, age 92 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Alice was born May 2, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Julia Petrosky Stefansky.

She worked in customer service at Sears for many years retiring in 2009.

Alice enjoyed bowling, bingo, golf and got her first hole in one at the age of 87.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He volunteered at the Trumbull County Board of Elections for many years.

Her husband, Albert M. Scudier, whom she married July 3, 1954 passed away July 19, 2009.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Albert M. Scudier, Jr. of Hubbard, Debbie Kollar of Girard and Michael (Mary Kathleen) Scudier of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Jazmyn) Richards, Janel Kollar, Michelle McMeechan, Stephanie Kollar, Kelly Kollar, Jack Scudier and Luke Scudier and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Virginia Mattie of Fontana, California and Delores Searcy of Phelan, California and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brother, William Stefansky and sisters, Dorothy Miller and Frances Kish.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Friday, November 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Alice will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

