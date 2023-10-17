POWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Cosentino, age 95 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday October 13, 2023.

Alice was born on December 9, 1927, to Antoinette Rose Maino and Silvio D. (Sam) Alfonso in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1945 in Ellwood city. She continued her education at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Home Economics.

After college, Alice moved to Girard, Ohio and taught Home Economics and Mathematics at Girard High school.

While living in Girard, she met the love of her life, Dr. Salvatore “Sal” Cosentino. Alice and Sal were married on October 4, 1954. Alice designed and sewed her own wedding gown and gowns for her bridesmaids. They celebrated 36 years of marriage until his death on December 29, 1991.

Alice was a dedicated and full-time wife and mother. She devoted herself to raising four children, supporting them to be successful. Family was the center of her life. She was very close to her sisters Dolli and Janice, hosting many festive holiday dinners and parties. She was famous for her specialties, Lemon Chicken and Cheesecake.

Alice was a devout Catholic. While living in Youngstown she was an active member of St. Edward’s Church and St. Rose Church. When she moved to Hudson, Ohio she belonged to St. Mary’s Church, where she was active in Christ Renews His Parish and Women of Faith.

Alice loved teaching family and friends to sew, she especially enjoyed consulting on projects for her great niece, Elizabeth Antoinette, over FaceTime. She also loved working puzzles, reading about historical events, watching all the Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel, and animals, especially dogs and horses. She had a great deal of empathy and would do anything to help. She loved life and loved sharing her life with others, whether it be someone she knew for a long time, or a new friend she met yesterday.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Dr. Edward (Mary Ann) Cosentino of Poland, Ohio, Dr. Frank (Cindy) Cosentino of New Albany, Ohio, Dr. Annette (James) Cosentino-Bressi of Hudson, Ohio, and Nancy Cosentino (Rob Citragno) of Berkeley, California.

Her grandchildren, Christopher Cosentino of Poland, Ohio, Sarah Cosentino (Jesse Pimpinella) of Dublin, Ohio, Kim (Tim) Masturzo of New Albany, Ohio, Erin (Mike) Sloan of New Albany, Ohio, Allison Marie Bressi of Stow, Ohio, Dr. Jared (Caroline) Bressi of Stow, Ohio, and Brian Citragno and Nicole Citragno of Berkeley, California; great-grandchildren Abby and Austin Masturzo, Ryan and Rory Sloan of New Albany, Ohio and Avelina and Carlo Bressi of Stow, Ohio.

She also leaves a sister, Janice Mundo and many nieces and nephews.

Alice was deeply loved and made an impact on all those who knew and loved her. She will be missed by her family, friends, dogs, and church community.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Silvio “Sonny” Alfonso, Earl Alfonso, and sister, Dolli Macejko.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Parish, Boardman, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kenneth Miller and Fr. Benson Okpara officiating. Guests are invited to a luncheon following the funeral at Michael Alberini’s Restaurant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

